ORLANDO, Fla. — A date was set Wednesday for jury selection in the first Markeith Loyd murder trial.

And we also now have a tentative date set for the second trial, involving the killing of an Orlando police officer.

Markeith Loyd is facing murder charges in two separate trials -- one for the death of his ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, in December 2016, and one for the death of Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton in January 2017.

During a status hearing Wednesday, Judge Leticia Marques set the date of jury selection for September 27, with the date of the trial set for September 30.

Marques also set a tentative date for the start of the Clayton murder trial for May 2020.

Loyd is facing the death penalty in both cases.