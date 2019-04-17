ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida remains third in the nation in the number of human trafficking cases.

Florida saw 367 human trafficking cases in 2018

Lawmakers want to add human trafficking lessons to health courses

KNOW SOMEONE WHO IS A VICTIM? Call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888

JUMP TO: Recognizing the Signs of Human Trafficking ▼

“We have a serious problem here,” said Jill Bolander Cohen, Founder/CEO of The Lifeboat Project , a Central Florida nonprofit service provider for victims of human trafficking.

Florida trails only California and Texas in the rate of human trafficking cases, with 367 out of 5,147 documented human trafficking cases nationally in 2018.

“If we stick our heads in the sand, think it’s not going to happen, it’s happening right now and these are conversations we need to have,” Bolander Cohen said.

It is a conversation that FL Rep. Rene Plasencia (R-Titusville) wants students to have in classrooms.

He is sponsoring House Bill 259, which aims to incorporate lessons on child abuse and human trafficking into school courses.

“What’s important about this bill is understanding what human trafficking is,” Rep. Plasencia said. “You can have your son or daughter living at your house, coming home every night, and still be a victim of human trafficking. This perception of human trafficking as, you know, as remote homes or you’re being transported across state lines or other countries as sex slaves isn’t entirely what human trafficking is anymore.”

Jan Edwards with Paving The Way , another Central Florida anit-human trafficking organization, first introduced the idea of the bill to Rep. Plasencia.

“The bill is very simple because it gives the flexibility to school districts to implement it through just about any age or grade level, so long as it’s a health-related class,” Plasencia said.

Plasencia says he is confident the bill will receive unanimous support from the Florida House and Senate, and will soon be on the way to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“It’s going to equip teachers to be able to have these conversations with their students, and find the resources they need, because home may not always be the safe place,” Bolander Cohen said.

Groups like Lifeboat Project and Pave The Way have been working to curb the tide of human trafficking.

Bolander Cohen says that starts with educating people about what is human trafficking and the warning signs and red flags.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Joanne Fowler grew up in Nassau, Bahamas, living with her mother, sibling, and abusive stepfather.

“Life in the Bahamas can be great for a lot of people, but my life was not so great,” Fowler said. "Mainly because of financial reasons and other reasons, like my mom’s relationship.”

When she was barely a teenager, Fowler’s mom packed up a few suitcases and brought her and her sibling to Central Florida. They lived with a church family for a few years before they could afford a small apartment of their own.

In time, Fowler’s mom eventually met a woman who gave them jobs cleaning houses.

“It started off great,” Fowler said. “We were working, and then all of a sudden we stopped getting paid.”

The work kept coming, but then so did the threats. Fowler and her family were at the time living in Central Florida on expired visas, of which they say the cleaning business owner used to their advantage.

“My mom didn’t really know the laws… we were scared something bad was going to happen to us,” Fowler said.

Fowler said she and her family feared for their safety, as they faced constant physical and emotional threats. It lasted for nearly two years.

Fowler says at the time she didn’t know she had become the victim of human trafficking.

“There are evil people out there and they’re willing to prey on the vulnerable,” Fowler said.

With the help of Lifeboat Project, she is getting her life on track, now attending college with hopes of one day going into the field of biomedical science and creating prescription medications for the poor.

Her story is among many.

Advocates say there are many forms of human trafficking. The most common forms of human trafficking in Florida are sex trafficking and labor trafficking, according to data from the National Human Trafficking Hotline .

Bolander Cohen says what many parents may find most surprising is how quickly and easily their own children can become victims, all while their kids are still living at home.

“These are our children and traffickers are very cunning, and they subtly lure children at school or wherever it is. They befriend them and then they’re caught in a situation they can’t get out of,” Bolander Cohen said.

Florida lawmakers have made moves in recent years to expand protections for victims of human trafficking, and to better educate the public about the warning signs .

Recognizing the Signs of Human Trafficking

The Polaris Project identified 25 types of human trafficking going on the in the United States, in industries as varied as escort services, domestic work, panhandling, construction, and health and beauty services.

Not all of these red flags will apply to every type of human trafficking, but knowing the signs is a key step in identifying more victims.

1. Common Work and Living Conditions

People are not free to leave or come and go as they want

Unpaid, paid little, or paid only through tips

Works excessively long and/or unusual hours

Owes a large debt and is unable to pay it off

Was recruited through false promises

High security measures like opaque or boarded up windows, bars on windows, or security cameras where they live or work

Lives and works on site

Not given proper safety equipment

Not paid directly

Experiences verbal or physical abuse by their supervisor

2. Poor Mental Health or Abnormal Behavior

Person is fearful, anxious, depressed, submissive, tense or nervous/paranoid

Exhibits unusually fearful or anxious behavior after bringing up law enforcement or immigration officials

Shows signs of substance use or addiction

3. Poor Physical Health

Shows signs of poor hygiene, malnourishment or fatigue

Signs of physical and/or sexual abuse, physical restraint, confinement, or torture

4. Lack of Control

Person has few or no personal possessions

Is frequently monitored

Not in control of their own finances

Not in control of their own identification documents

Is not allowed or able to speak for themselves

5. Other

People claims they're just visiting and unable to clarify where they are staying or living

Not knowledgeable of their whereabouts, or do not know what city they are in

Appears to have lost sense of time

Shares scripted, confusing, or inconsistent stories

Protects the person who may be hurting them, or minimizes abuse.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888, or text "HELP" to BeFree (233733).