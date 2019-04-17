TAMPA, Fla. — The number of affordable housing units in Hillsborough County could soon increase in large part because of newly-approved measures by commissioners. 

  • Commissioners voted in favor of drafting ordinance
  • $10 million approved for allocation to affordable housing issues
  • Currently 1,400 people on waiting lists for low-income housing in Hillsborough
Commissioners voted unanimously Wednesday in favor of the county drafting an ordinance on the subject to be reviewed at a later date. They also voted in favor of allocating $10 million toward affordable housing issues.

Housing advocates applauded after both measures were approved. 

Currently, there are about 1,400 people on waiting lists for low-income housing in Hillsborough County. 