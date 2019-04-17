TAMPA, Fla. — The number of affordable housing units in Hillsborough County could soon increase in large part because of newly-approved measures by commissioners.
Commissioners voted unanimously Wednesday in favor of the county drafting an ordinance on the subject to be reviewed at a later date. They also voted in favor of allocating $10 million toward affordable housing issues.
Housing advocates applauded after both measures were approved.
Currently, there are about 1,400 people on waiting lists for low-income housing in Hillsborough County.