SANFORD, Fla. – Peter Matyko has lived in Seminole County since the mid-90s, but he feels there is something very wrong about State Road 46.

Right turn only lane causes issues on State Road 46

One driver says it leads to drivers cutting other people off

62 crashes have happened there in the last 5 years, data shows

"It always makes me feel like there is a wreck waiting to happen," he said.

Matyko has issues with his daily commute on State Road 46 when travelling eastbound in the Sanford area on his way to Interstate 4.

"Yeah, you kind of tense up because you got to look behind you and see who's going to be trying to cut you off," Matyko said. "Because, when you are trying to merge and do the right thing, you have people that aren't supposed to be there cutting through and trying to bypass you."

The main issue that drivers have is travelling east on State Road 46 approaching I-4, where they encounter a right turn only lane at Wayside Drive. Although there are clear markings, many drivers simply continue on straight to merge back onto State Road 46 to get to I-4, cutting off other drivers.

"I'd say it's a daily occurrence, evenings or mornings," Matyko said. "Most times, I'm leaving, going the other way toward Lake County and in the evenings when I come back, that's when I have the tense issues of trying to merge onto I-4 the correct way."

We did a quick study of the area near the intersection and found that in the last five years, 62 crashes were worked there by the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office and FHP. Twenty-seven of those involved injuries.

Matyko admits that he's not a road expert, but he doesn't see why some simple changes can't be made.

"My suggestion would be to make that turn lane into another merge lane to I-4 or block it off with some of those plastic stop sticks where people can't go straight and have to merge from the correct lane which is painted on in the middle," Matyko said.

Spectrum News contacted the Florida Department of Transportation which maintains the road. Per our request, they have agreed to take a serious look at that intersection to see if Matyko's suggestions are warranted.

In the meantime, Matyko has a message for drivers trying to save a minute or two of waiting.

"Pay attention to the road sign and you're going to be in the correct lane," he said.