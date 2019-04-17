ORLANDO, Fla. -- The Walt Disney Company is donating $5 million toward the reconstruction of Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, CEO Bob Iger announced Wednesday.

Disney pledges $5 million toward Notre-Dame restoration

A fire damaged the historic landmark on Monday

Disney's donation follows other big donations

"Notre-Dame is a beacon of hope and beauty that has defined the heart of Paris and the soul of France for centuries, inspiring awe and reverence for its art and architecture and for its enduring place in human history," Iger said in a statement. "The Walt Disney Company stands with our friends and neighbors in the community, offering our heartfelt support as well as a $5 million donation for the restoration of this irreplacable masterpiece."

The pledge comes just two days after the fire that damaged the historic landmark. It also follows other big donations from French tycoon Francois-Henri Pinault (head of Gucci and Kering), who pledged 100 million euros and the Bettencourt family (heirs of makeup giant L'Oreal), who pledged 200 million euros.

The cathedral, which dates back to the 12th century, had been undergoing a renovation before the fire. It housed many priceless artifacts such as art and statues--some of which were saved.