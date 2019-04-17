BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Firefighters are battling a 300-acre wildfire that's burning near homes and a horse rescue in Port St. John.

The fire is just west of Interstate 95, near Golfview Avenue and Flora Vista Place. Hidden Acres Rescue for Thoroughbreds is in the neighborhood.

Brevard County Fire Rescue says more crews have been called in to battle the blaze, which quickly grew from 40 acres. They say right now the fire is 75 percent contained.

Florida Highway Patrol says it's believed a car fire hours earlier led to the brush fire.

Challenger Memorial Parkway, State Road 407, is shut down in both directions between State Road 528 and I-95.

Smoke from the Brush Fire west of Port St. John & smoke from a prescribed burn farther north in Brevard County are being picked up on Live StormTracker 13 Doppler Radar. Easterly winds are pushing the smoke westward into parts of eastern Orange County. #FLwx pic.twitter.com/OHqzrjO23F — Weather Experts (@MyNews13Weather) April 17, 2019

Check back for updates on this developing story.