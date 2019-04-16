TAMPA, Fla. — Is tonight the end of the Tampa Bay Lightning's season?

The Lightning carved out their own slice of NHL history during a dominant regular season in which they tied the league record for most victories.

The Lightning trail the Blue Jackets 3-0 in the first round series, and have been outscored 12-5

Steven Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point have all been held without a point in the first three games

Game 4 is Tuesday at 7PM in Columbus

Game 4 Lightning Watch Party information

A fourth straight loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday, and the Lightning will have a chapter of NHL lore all to themselves. And not the good kind.

No Presidents’ Trophy winner has ever been swept in the opening round of the playoffs. Yet Tampa Bay finds itself three periods away from an unprecedented postseason exit heading into Game 4.

"It’s a tough position that we’re in right now," Lightning captain Steven Stamkos said. "But we have to believe that with the group we have — whoever is in the lineup or not — that we can win a game and get back to Tampa."

Lightning and the Local Economy

With the Lightning on the verge of being knocked out of the playoffs, Tuesday night could be the last watch party of the season at Sparkman Wharf.

That’s not great news for local businesses that were hoping for a Lightning playoff run deep into June.

But business insiders say the Lightning’s success (or lack of) can be a boost but ultimately won’t have the defining say on downtown development.

“There will be so much going on there (Sparkman Wharf and downtown),” said Alexis Muellner with the Tampa Bay Business Journal. “You know, it'll just be another place to bring friends and family to show what Tampa's got.

"Having a city where you have this walkability this promenade, these great places, then that adds to the economic benefit not only tangibly in terms of expenditures at restaurants and other things, but intangibly in terms of our reputation and what we have to offer as a sense of place, and that has huge value.”

And considering there are very few days at Amalie Arena where there are no events – hockey season or not – thousands of people are usually in and around downtown.