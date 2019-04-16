ORLANDO, Fla. — The fire at the Notre Dame in Paris is calling up memories of another cathedral fire, a world away in Orlando.

St. Charles Borremeo, damaged by fire in 1976

The fire was caused by a short in a fluorescent light

St. Charles Borremeo was Orlando's original cathedral

Before there was St. James Cathedral in downtown Orlando, there was St. Charles Borremeo. The church on Edgewater Drive served as the area's cathedral from 1968 until October 1976, when an electrical fire spread through the church.

"When it's the cathedral as well, which is the seed of the worship in the diocese," said Deacon Tom Pringle with the Diocese of Orlando. "It's more of an impact because it affects so many more people than when it's just at the parish."

The fire started in the room where priests get ready for mass, and spread into the wood rafters of the ceiling, spreading throughout the cathedral.

The church was able to save a few precious artifacts, like the tabernacle. They also have the Corpus, the charred crucifix from the cathedral.

"We put it out usually every Lent, to remind people of our history, but also to kind of reflect on the passion of Christ," Pringle said.

Mike Kelly, a parish member who was Orlando district fire chief at the time of the fire, said it started with a fluorescent light that shorted.

"It was quite a fire when we had reported it, and quite a problem getting it under control," said Kelly.

"I have been to several fires but all of a sudden this was my church, and it was a whole new outlook on it," Kelly said.

The diocese built a new church for St. Charles Borremeo, and the old building is now a social hall. You can still see some of the places where the beams were singed by the fire.

Meanwhile, St. James in downtown Orlando became the new cathedral for the area in 1977.

Pringle said watching coverage of the Notre Dame fire made him think of the people who watched St. Charles go up in flames in 1976. The church is his home parish, but the fire happened before he was born.

"I can only imagine what the people of France are going through today, to see something that has so beloved it them totally ruined by the fire," Pringle said.