NATIONWIDE -- Mondelēz Global LLC announced on Tuesday that they are issuing a nationwide recall of Chewy Chips Ahoy cookies.

According to the company, the recall is due to the potential for the product to "contain an unexpected solidified ingredient."

The products in question have a sell by date of September 7, 8, 14, or 15 of 2019.

Those who have the cookies already are asked not to eat them, and they can contact the company at 1-844-366-1171 for more information.