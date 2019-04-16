ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando woman is facing a second-degree attempted murder charge after deputies say she shot at her neighbor who complained about her loud music.

Nicole Tamika Taylor says she fired into ground for fun, police say

Neighbor told Orlando Police officers that she feared for her life

Investigators said they recovered gun from Taylor's apartment

Nicole Tamika Taylor, 51, also faces a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to an arrest report.

The report states that just before 5 a.m. Sunday, a neighbor and her husband were concerned about loud music blaring from a vehicle near their North Pine Hills Road apartment.

They told police that they wanted the music turned down so it would not wake their children who were sleeping inside.

The couple went outside and asked Taylor, who was in the vehicle, and a group sitting on an electrical box to turn down the music.

Before the woman could finish her question, Taylor stepped out of the vehicle and yelled at the woman, the affidavit says.

Then, Taylor walked into her own apartment, returned to the vehicle to park it in front of her unit, stepped out, and allegedly started shooting at the woman, the affidavit says.

The woman ran into an apartment and locked the door, saying she feared for her life, police said.

According to responding Orlando Police officers in the report, Taylor admitted that she had been drinking and said she "fired the handgun into the ground for fun." She told police it was her roommate's handgun, which she hid inside the ceiling of her apartment.

Officers also made contact with Taylor's mother, who told them her daughter called her and admitted "that she had just fired her gun and emptied all the bullets out of her gun," the report states.

After getting a search warrant, police said they recovered the gun from Taylor's apartment.

Taylor was being held without bond.