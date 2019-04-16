ORLANDO, Fla. — Ample sun and warm temperatures are in store for Tuesday.

Highs will reach the low to mid-80s, but onshore winds will keep the beaches slightly cooler during the afternoon.

Clear and quiet conditions will follow for Tuesday night. Lows will be cool, in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Sunshine will dominate through midweek as temperatures get a little warmer each afternoon. Upper 80s will resume by Thursday. The increasing warmth and humidity will fuel a few afternoon showers by then.

The next cold front is timed out for Friday with the best chance of rain for the week. A few storms could be on the strong side Friday afternoon.

Much of the rain will depart by early Saturday morning, leading to pleasant conditions for Easter weekend.

Beach and surf forecast

Favorable boating weather will take shape on Tuesday with northeast winds around 10 knots and seas of 3 feet offshore.

Beach goers are encouraged to stay near a lifeguard, since the rip current risk remains moderate.

