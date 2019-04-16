DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Growing food in the desert seems like an impossible task, but that’s exactly what one community in Daytona Beach is attempting to do. Through building a brand new community garden, leaders at Derbyshire Place are hoping to improve the nutrition for many families in the area.

Derbyshire area considered a USDA food desert since 2010

Food desert: Low income area where more than 100 housing units have no vehicle, are more than half a mile from a supermarket

Derbyshire Place community garden allows people to grow their own produce

RELATED: Where the food deserts are in your community

“Where this came from was when we first started doing programs here, we found out that this was classified as a food desert," said Miguel Rodriguez, the Executive Director of Derbyshire Place. "That's when we decided to take action and we were going to plant a garden in the middle of the desert to help the families and the children of this community."

The Derbyshire area has been classified as a food desert by the United States Department of Agriculture since at least 2010.

"What that means is that they have limited access to healthy food options, especially full scale grocery stores that sell those healthy fruits and vegetables," said Suzanne Grubbs, and Environmental Supervisor with the Florida Department of Health in Volusia County.

According to the USDA website, the Derbyshire area spanning from LPGA to Mason Ave and from Nova to Jimmy Ann Drive meets those qualifications.

This is because it is a low income census tract where more than 100 housing units do not have a vehicle and are more than a half mile from the nearest supermarket or a significant number of residents are more than 20 miles from the nearest supermarket.

In his role as executive director, Rodriguez has seen first hand that tough decisions families have to make when it comes to food due to lack of access and hopes the new community garden they are building will turn this all around.

The garden has 36 plots, and for $25, a family can grow whatever they want in their plot for the year. The concept is very exciting for those who have already pre-paid for their plot.

"A lot of times we want to have access to this healthy food, we want to live healthy but we don't have access to that food so this represents access," said Cherise Doyley, who grew up in this area and is excited to get planting. "To some people it looks like a pile of dirt right now but to us this is like our future."

The plots are available to anyone that want to participate. There are even several ADA handicap accessible plots. First time gardeners won't be on their own either, as a master gardener will oversee the garden and help when needed.

“We are going to being seedlings down here and seeds and all that, we want to make sure that they are going to have a wonderful experience," said Russell Royce, a volunteer master gardener.

If you would like a plot or would like to support the garden, call Miguel Rodriguez at (386) 947-7708 or email at derbyshireplace@gmail.com.