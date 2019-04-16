CASSELBERRY, Fla. — A new medical marijuana dispensary opened in Casselberry, the first in Seminole County.

Knox Medical opened the new location Tuesday on Semoran Boulevard. The Miami-based company says it's the first of several stores coming this year as part of a major expansion.

The new location will carry a full-range of products, and Knox plans to have smokable medical marijuana available by the beginning of May.

Many Seminole County cities had passed moratoriums on medical marijuana dispensaries, but most of them have since expired.

A second medical marijuana dispensary will open soon in Longwood by a company called Harvest.

There are now medical marijuana dispensaries in eight of Central Florida's nine counties. To find a medical marijuana dispensary in your area, head to the Florida Office of Medical Marijuana Use.