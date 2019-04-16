EUSTIS, Fla. — The emerging medical marijuana industry was supposed to provide pain relief to thousands of Floridians, but for one Eustis community, it’s nothing but a pain.

Nearby residents complain of noise from rural Eustis marijuana plant

"Stop The Noise" group leader says noise started a month ago

She says company has put up wooden fence, security cameras

Residents along a rural stretch of County Road 44A are taking exception to the noise and smells emanating from a medical marijuana farm that ramped up about a month ago.

The pot farm, owned by a California company called MedMen, is located in the city of Eustis. Neighbors say it started ramping up operations in February, and their biggest concern is the noise generated by the large industrial fans used on the property.

Several other residents said they were concerned about the amount of trucks and traffic in front of the business.

"I'm all for the marijuana; I've actually used some of the oils myself. So I want people to be aware it's not about the marijuana, it's about the noise," Vickie Miller said. "I don't know if I could ever get used to this. I've been living here for 29 years."

Miller is running a "Stop The Noise" campaign. She said the noise and smell started about a month ago when she was awoken one night at 3:30 a.m. by a loud humming sound, like a motor running. She thought someone was stealing her tractor, but she went outside and discovered it was coming from the farm. It has been continuous since, she said, and gets even louder, neighbors say, when the humidifier machines are on.

Spectrum News 13 tried contacting the owners and left several messages.

So far, neighbors say the company has put up a wooden fence and security cameras.

"Why don't they put up a wall, like (an) I-4 wall?" Miller said.

Miller said her husband has measured the noise levels and gotten consistent decibel readings in the mid-60s, with spikes in the high 70s.

"They say 60 decibels is a dog barking. Well OK. But at some point that dog is going to go to sleep," Miller said.