TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Authorities say car thefts happen every 44 seconds, and one Brevard man unwittingly became a part of the statistic after his gun was stolen from his truck.

On April 10 around 4 a.m., TJ Dickenson says it was a regular night, but he woke up to Titusville police officers knocking at his door after a neighbor called 911 to report a vehicle burglary in progress.

He says his elderly neighbor watched the robbery in progress and called authorities saying three people were breaking into cars, and one of those cars were Dickenson's truck.

Ten minutes after the neighbor called police, they showed up and started the investigation, using surveillance video to follow leads.

GUN STOLEN FROM TRUCK: Titusville man says he forgot to lock his truck and his gun was stolen @MyNews13 has pictures of the stolen gun and surveillance video from the homeowner of the potential suspects. pic.twitter.com/f0Hsiaj4Zh — Krystel Knowles (@KnowlesKrystel) April 16, 2019

Dickenson says he always lock his cars but for some reason that night, he was distracted and forgot. Now, he says he will be vigilant to make sure his cars are always locked.

Dickenson says even though his purple and black gun is reported stolen, he fears the thieves will use it to commit a crime, but he’s keeping his fingers crossed they don't.

“Heaven forbid it killed someone — let’s hope it does not. Hopefully (the burglar was) smart enough to know they don't need the gun and throw it away,” he said.

Titusville Police spokesperson Amy Matthews said unlocked cars are crimes of opportunity, and it only takes one time for the car owner to forget and end up being a victim.

“Leaving a firearm not secure, whether it's in a car or a home where a minor can possibly have access to it, you could possibly face a charge for that,” Matthews explained.

Titusville Police Department gives away free gun locks to anyone who shows up at the department requesting one. It's an easy way to make sure guns are secure from kids gaining access and accidentally firing the weapon, and it makes it harder for criminals to use the gun.

According to Titusville Police, about two to three guns are stolen every month. So far in April, two guns were reported stolen from cars, including Dickenson's truck.

Statistics from the FBI, National Insurance Crime Bureau, and Titusville PD say a car is stolen every 44 seconds nationwide, and most thefts can be prevented if you just lock your car.

Additionally, 85 percent of vehicle burglaries and thefts are from unlocked cars, 40 percent leave valuables in sight, and 35 percent of car owners leave their car running unattended.

Police say, they have banners up around town, like at the YMCA, to remind citizens to lock their homes, businesses, and cars. This is especially true as summer approaches, because juvenile crime is the highest in summer months.