TAMPA, Fla. — The Cross Bay Ferry may be here to stay.

Cross Bay Ferry runs between Tampa and St. Pete downtowns

Ferry has been seasonal since it started in 2016

Announcement about ferry scheduled for 2 p.m.

Cross Bay Ferry

The ferry, which moves passengers between the Tampa and St. Petersburg downtowns, has become extremely popular.

So much in fact, officials are looking to make it permanent. An announcement is expected Tuesday afternoon at the Florida Aquarium in downtown Tampa.

The ferry has operated only between November and April since its inception in 2016.

The ferry operation is a result of Hillsborough and Pinellas counties, along with Tampa and St. Pete, working with the Florida Department of Transportation.

Officials said the ferry is moving higher number of passengers on its nights and weekend trips. Would-be passengers have even said it has become difficult to purchase tickets for the ferry's weekend trips.

The ferry runs two afternoon trips between the cities Monday through Thursday.

The Friday-Saturday schedule ramps up with four round-trips, starting with a St. Pete departure at 10 a.m. and running through a 10:45 p.m. St. Pete departure and 11:45 p.m. Tampa departure.

There is no service on Sunday right now.

Fares range from $8 for adults to $5 for seniors, military members and college students and $3 for children (18 and under). Children under age 4 ride for free.