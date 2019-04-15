PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. – If you've been to Port Canaveral recently, you may have noticed a new kiosk opening up over the weekend.

New sea turtle souvenir kiosk opens at Port Canaveral

Volunteers with the Sea Turtle Preservation Society work in the kiosk

Souvenirs sold at the kiosk support beach cleanups and more

The souvenirs sold at the Turtle Nest kiosk help protect the sea turtles.

For the past eleven years, Dave Cheney volunteers at the Sea Turtle Preservation Society. The non-profit runs on volunteers like Cheney, and most recently they embarked on a new adventure by opening up a souvenir kiosk at Port Canaveral.

For the volunteers, it's all about sea turtle preservation, with every souvenir sold it supports beach cleanups, emergency response, and more.

"We do have a nesting team, that started this past weekend they go out and have a 2.5 mile stretch they look for nests and mark every fourth one," Cheney said.

Sea turtle nesting seasons began on March 1. They group has six or seven volunteers who check for nests as far north as Patrick Air Force Base all the way to Cocoa.

Even though nesting season has already begun, under Brevard County ordinances designed to protect sea turtles nesting, from May 1 to October 31, all indoor and outdoor lights visible from the beach must be shielded, repositioned, replaced or turned off from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

On average, the society needs about $85,000 annually to operate and they're hoping the new kiosk will help meet those numbers.

"Last year we did more than 17,000 miles worth of transport, to rehab facilities and between facilities," Cheney said.