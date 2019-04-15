FLORIDA — Spectrum stations News 13 and Bay News 9 won various awards at the Florida Associated Press Broadcasters 2019 contest for the 2018 coverage year on Saturday.
- Spectrum News 13 named station of the year
- Spectrum Bay News 9 takes first place in photo journalist contest
Spectrum Bay News 9 received 7 AP Awards this year, including:
First Place:
Photojournalist Tim Kania
Multi-Media Journalist Stephanie Claytor
Finalist:
Weather reporting, Hurricane Michael: Staff
Reporter: Laurie Davison
Light Feature: Lauren Verno/Tim Kania – Mexico Beach Help
General Assignment/Long Form: Cait McVey, Jenna Kurtz, Marty Martin - RFK Remembered
Breaking News Individual: Stephanie Claytor, Kalvin McClure – Girl with Knives
(L to R) Spectrum Bay News 9 reporter Stephanie Claytor, photojournalist Tim Kania, reporters Cait McVey, Laurie Davison and photojournalist Kalvin McClure. (Photo courtesy Stephanie Claytor)
Spectrum News 13, meanwhile, took home several awards, including:
General Assignment:
First Place: Erin Murray and Eugene Buenaventura, Spectrum News 13, Orlando, "A Supercalifragilistic Kid."
Finalist: Greg Angel and Eugene Buenaventura, Spectrum News 13,Orlando, "POW Reflects On John McCain"
Breaking News | Station:
First Place: Spectrum News 13, Orlando, "Children Held Hostage."
Series / Franchise Reporting:
First Place: Caitlin Wilson, Spectrum News 13, Orlando, "Florida on a Tankful: The Wonders of the Sunshine State."
Mid-Term Elections Reporter Assignment:
First Place: Greg Angel and Arnie Girard, Spectrum News 13, Orlando, "In The Eyes of the Rural Voter"
Public Affairs/Documentary/TV Magazine:
Finalist: Spectrum News 13, Orlando, "Opioid Crisis: Raising Heroin's Children"
Weather Reporting:
First Place: Spectrum News 13, Orlando, "Information, Location, Explanation: March 2018 Severe Weather."
Finalist: Bay News 9, St. Petersburg, "Hurricane Michael Makes Landfall";
Editor:
First Place: Eugene Buenaventura "Fixing it in Post."
Photojournalist:
First Place: Timothy F. Kania, Bay News 9, St. Petersburg
Finalist: Spectrum News 13, Orlando, "Central Florida Through A Lens."
Weathercaster:
Finalist: Bryan Karrick, Spectrum News 13, Orlando
Multi-Media Reporter (MMJ):
First Place: Stephanie Claytor, Bay News 9, St. Petersburg
Finalist: Krystel Knowles, Spectrum News 13, Orlando, "Unique Space Coast News."
Reporter:
First Place: Greg Angel, Spectrum News 13, Orlando, "Making News Florida Style"
Television Newscast | Evening/Night:
Finalist: Jess Miller and Alex Farnworth, Spectrum News 13, Orlando, "Children Held Hostage."
Non-Breaking Newscast:
Finalist: Jess Miller and Samantha Miller, Spectrum News 13, Orlando, "Noor Salman Verdict."
Producer:
First Place: John Handiboe, Spectrum News 13, Orlando, "Raising Heroin's Children."
Mid-Term Elections Reporter Assignment:
First Place: Greg Angel
Mid-Term Elections Newscast:
Finalist: John Handiboe and Gary Darling