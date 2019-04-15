FLORIDA — Spectrum stations News 13 and Bay News 9 won various awards at the Florida Associated Press Broadcasters 2019 contest for the 2018 coverage year on Saturday.

Spectrum News 13 named station of the year

Spectrum Bay News 9 takes first place in photo journalist contest

Spectrum Bay News 9 received 7 AP Awards this year, including:

First Place:

Photojournalist Tim Kania

Multi-Media Journalist Stephanie Claytor

Finalist:

Weather reporting, Hurricane Michael: Staff

Reporter: Laurie Davison

Light Feature: Lauren Verno/Tim Kania – Mexico Beach Help

General Assignment/Long Form: Cait McVey, Jenna Kurtz, Marty Martin - RFK Remembered

Breaking News Individual: Stephanie Claytor, Kalvin McClure – Girl with Knives



(L to R) Spectrum Bay News 9 reporter Stephanie Claytor, photojournalist Tim Kania, reporters Cait McVey, Laurie Davison and photojournalist Kalvin McClure. (Photo courtesy Stephanie Claytor)

Spectrum News 13, meanwhile, took home several awards, including:

General Assignment:

First Place: Erin Murray and Eugene Buenaventura, Spectrum News 13, Orlando, "A Supercalifragilistic Kid."

Finalist: Greg Angel and Eugene Buenaventura, Spectrum News 13,Orlando, "POW Reflects On John McCain"

Breaking News | Station:

First Place: Spectrum News 13, Orlando, "Children Held Hostage."

Series / Franchise Reporting:

First Place: Caitlin Wilson, Spectrum News 13, Orlando, "Florida on a Tankful: The Wonders of the Sunshine State."

Mid-Term Elections Reporter Assignment:

First Place: Greg Angel and Arnie Girard, Spectrum News 13, Orlando, "In The Eyes of the Rural Voter"

Public Affairs/Documentary/TV Magazine:

Finalist: Spectrum News 13, Orlando, "Opioid Crisis: Raising Heroin's Children"

Weather Reporting:

First Place: Spectrum News 13, Orlando, "Information, Location, Explanation: March 2018 Severe Weather."

Finalist: Bay News 9, St. Petersburg, "Hurricane Michael Makes Landfall";

Editor:

First Place: Eugene Buenaventura "Fixing it in Post."

Photojournalist:

First Place: Timothy F. Kania, Bay News 9, St. Petersburg

Finalist: Spectrum News 13, Orlando, "Central Florida Through A Lens."

Weathercaster:

Finalist: Bryan Karrick, Spectrum News 13, Orlando

Multi-Media Reporter (MMJ):

First Place: Stephanie Claytor, Bay News 9, St. Petersburg

Finalist: Krystel Knowles, Spectrum News 13, Orlando, "Unique Space Coast News."

Reporter:

First Place: Greg Angel, Spectrum News 13, Orlando, "Making News Florida Style"

Television Newscast | Evening/Night:

Finalist: Jess Miller and Alex Farnworth, Spectrum News 13, Orlando, "Children Held Hostage."

Non-Breaking Newscast:

Finalist: Jess Miller and Samantha Miller, Spectrum News 13, Orlando, "Noor Salman Verdict."

Producer:

First Place: John Handiboe, Spectrum News 13, Orlando, "Raising Heroin's Children."

Mid-Term Elections Reporter Assignment:

First Place: Greg Angel

Mid-Term Elections Newscast:

Finalist: John Handiboe and Gary Darling