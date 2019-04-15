WASHINGTON — The Justice Department is expected to release Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Thursday morning, but lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are already trying to shape the narrative and the public perception of it.

Anticipation is building on Capitol Hill as Attorney General William Barr prepares to release a redacted version of the Mueller report. It’s expected to include Barr’s edits to protect investigations and those not charged, and make sure sensitive information or intelligence from the nearly 400-page report is not revealed.

"I don’t know if it can tell the full story, but it is what the law requires," said Sen. Marco Rubio, R, Florida, in an interview with Spectrum News. "I do believe that even with the redactions of classified information, we will be able to judge from that whether or not the work that Mueller did is complete."

President Donald Trump has said multiple times in the past that he expects the report will exonerate him. However, Democrats maintain they want to judge the report for themselves.

"All we’ve received so far is the Barr report and that was a one pager that left more questions than answers," said Rep. Darren Soto, D, Florida 9th District.

A major concern for some lawmakers — why Mueller left the obstruction of justice question unanswered, allowing Barr to make the ultimate decision.

"I asked him about that in testimony and he wouldn’t elaborate on it and said he didn’t intend to until after the report comes out, so I’m very curious to see what that meant," said Rep. Charlie Crist, D, Florida 13th District, who sits on a key committee that questioned Barr at a hearing last week.

"I think we’ll also see very negative comments about the president relative to obstruction of justice," said Rep. Matt Gaetz, R, Florida 1st District, a key ally of President Trump.



"That’s no surprise because the Mueller team was largely composed of people who supported Hillary Clinton, supported President Obama and had a bias against President Trump. But, on the fundamental question of collusion, it didn’t happen and no amount of disclosure can hurt the President’s argument on that," he said.

Republicans have their own questions about the report, including how the investigation began in the first place.

"If you didn’t find any evidence of collusion with the Trump campaign and Russia, then how did you have probable cause and evidence to issue a warrant to spy on the Trump Campaign," said Rep. Greg Steube, R, Florida 17th District, who sits on two key committees leading probes of their own.

The release of this redacted report - will not be the end of this political fight.

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler has vowed to subpoena the full report.