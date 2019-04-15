ORLANDO, Fla. — Try to head outside and enjoy the nice Central Florida weather.
- Monday's highs at 81 degrees
Northwest winds will send in cooler and drier air to kick off the workweek. Sunshine will return with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.
Clear and cool conditions will follow Monday night. Lows will be much cooler than recent nights, in the mid-50s for most with some 40s in Marion County.
Sunshine will dominate through midweek as temperatures get a little warmer each afternoon. Upper 80s will resume by Thursday.
The next cold front is timed out for Friday with the best chance of rain for the week.
Much of the rain will depart by Saturday morning, leading to pleasant conditions for Easter Sunday.
Beach and surf forecast
Those in small craft are urged to use caution Monday with a northwest wind contributing to a choppy Intracoastal and seas of 3 to 4 feet offshore.
Beach-goers are encouraged to stay near a lifeguard, since the rip current risk remains moderate.
