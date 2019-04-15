BARTOW, Fla. — The man facing charges in the deaths of his girlfriend, her mother and daughter was denied bond Monday in a Polk County courtroom.

No bond for Polk man in triple homicide

Ernst Cherizard cahrged with 3 counts of 1st degree murder

Ernst Cherizard is facing three counts of first-degree murder.

According to Haines City police, Cherizard shot Eli Junia (Jenny) Normil, her mother Nicole Guillaume and Normil's 6-year-old daughter Elizabelle Frenel.

Cherizard is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend Normil, 23, at the Citrus Ridge apartments in Haines City following a fight on Friday at around 7:30 p.m.

According to the arrest affidavit, an eye witness watched as Cherizard allegedly shot Guilla​ume twice as she walked away from Normil’s apartment back to the car. Police said she was shot in the head and the hip. It was her second time visiting the apartment Friday evening. She was attempting to check on Normil.

Elizabelle Frenel, 6, was found inside the apartment fighting for her life after being shot three times, but she was airlifted to the Arnold Palmer Hospital in Orlando for Children on Friday night.

She died Saturday.

In court on Monday, Cherizard said he had no income to pay for legal representation. He will likely get a public defender.

After Frenel's death, the charges were upgraded to three counts of murder.

His arraingment has been scheduled for May 21.

The family has created a GoFundMe account for the victims.

In his Facebook post after the killings, Cherizard said: "Daddy is so sorry with all my heart I can’t even explain what happened cuz I can’t believe this happened."