MELBOURNE, Fla. – A brand-new dog park open in Melbourne over the weekend.
The Pieloch Dog Park is located inside the Southwest Recreational Complex on Florida Avenue.
The free off-leash park has fenced areas for dogs. There's also a mist-spraying fire hydrant, obstacle courses and plenty of shaded seating for owners.
Mark Pieloch, who owns the local American Muscle Car Museum, donated 50,000 to make the park possible.