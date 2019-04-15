WASHINGTON - The Justice Department has announced it plans to release the Mueller report to the public on Thursday morning.

The release will be special counsel Robert Mueller's redacted report on the investigation into Russian meddling into the 2016 presidential election.

After Washington waited nearly two years for Mueller to conduct his investigation, Barr released a letter last month stating that the special counsel found no evidence the Trump campaign “conspired or coordinated” with the Russian government to influence the 2016 election.

Moreover, while Mueller did not reach a conclusion as to whether Trump obstructed justice, Attorney General William Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein determined that the president did not.

Mueller’s team, which was barely quoted in Barr’s letter, has made clear that it did not exonerate the president.

Democrats have called for Mueller to testify and for his entire 400-page report to be released.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.