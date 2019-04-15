ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A jury has found John Jonchuck guilty of first-degree murder in the death of his 5-year-old daughter Phoebe Jonchuck.

Jonchuck is guilty of dropping his daughter to her death from the Dick Misner Bridge in 2015.

Jonchuck is automatically sentenced to life in prison.

Insanity has been the focal point of the case. Jonchuck's murder trial was delayed in the past because he was found to be mentally incompetent and spent fours years in a state hospital.

Once he was found competent to stand trial, the process began on March 18 and lasted almost a month.

Throughout the trial, the state tried to prove that Jonchuck planned to murder his daughter, while the defense tried to prove that he was mentally insane when he killed his daughter.

Before the jury deliberated on Monday, the judge said, "You're in charge now." The case is in the jury's hands.

The state used one last powerful piece of evidence to hopefully sway the jury's decision, reminding them of the words Jonchuck spoke the day before Phoebe was killed — "None of this will matter tomorrow," said Prosecutor Paul Bolan, quoting Jonchuck. "I want you to think about that for a moment. 'None of this will matter tomorrow.'"

The jury ultimately believed Jonchuck knew what he was doing when he dropped his daughter from the approach to the Skyway Bridge into Tampa Bay.

