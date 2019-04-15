SANFORD, Fla. -- Many people are reacting to Tiger Woods big win at the Masters Sunday, which is being considered one of the biggest comebacks in sports history.

A Sanford general contractor – who worked for Woods for more than two decades – says he’s not surprised by Woods comeback.

Mark McCarty says he was doing contract work for Arnold Palmer when Tiger Woods moved to Central Florida, turned pro, and needed a general contractor for a new home.

McCarty says Palmer introduced Woods to him.

"How does a young carpenter from Wisconsin end up getting involved with Arnold Palmer, Tiger Woods – all of these great golfers," McCarty said.

McCarty, who lives in Sanford, says while doing work for Woods he got to know him well.

He says no matter what challenges Woods faced, he never lost focus for wanting to be the best at a game he loves – no matter the obstacles.

"I’d always ask him how he’s doing at work today and he’d always say we’re working hard at it," McCarty said.

McCarty enjoys showing off pictures he has of Woods many trophies, which he helped him showcase in renovations to Woods’ home. He says Woods' rise to sports superstardom in his early 20s – winning four Masters Championships in eight years – was nothing short of spectacular.

But McCarty says how Woods faced challenges off the course – including surgeries which made it difficult for him to even play the game – is what impresses him most.

"Coming back the way he did should be an inspiration to everybody who runs through adversity," McCarty said.

"I think Tiger’s greatest achievement was yesterday at the Masters."​