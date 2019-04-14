ORLANDO, Fla. — The summer-like weather continues Sunday. Temperatures will warm back into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees, which is nearly 10 degrees warmer than average.

Thunderstorms possible Sunday evening

Monday will be slightly less hot, humid

Summer temps return midweek

The winds will be picking up out of the south and southeast today. Winds will be sustained from 10-20 mph with gusts of 25 to 30 mph. It will be humid with afternoon scattered rain and a few storms.

A cold front will then move in from the west Sunday evening. This will keep the rain chances going Sunday night into early Monday morning.

The rain will quickly clear out by Monday morning. Skies will then become partly sunny for Monday afternoon, and temperatures will cool some, back to near the seasonal averages. In addition to the cooler temperatures, the humidity will also be a little more comfortable.

A ridge of high-pressure will quickly build over the region and this will heat temperature back up to near 90 degrees by the middle of the week.

Skies will be partly to mostly sunny for Tuesday and Wednesday before the weather starts to turn unsettled on Thursday.

A stronger area of low pressure will move into the region late Thursday evening. This next weather maker will drag a cold front into Central Florida. There is a chance for heavy downpours and even strong storms on Good Friday.

The rain chances will continue into Saturday with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will go from the upper 80s back into the lower 80s for the start of next weekend.

Skies should start to dry out by Easter Sunday.

Beach and surf forecast

Surfing conditions will be poor to fair on Sunday with wave swells of 2-3 plus feet. There will be a lingering easterly swell with a southeast wind chop mix. The rip current risk remains elevated, so it is best to swim within sight of a lifeguard. Ocean water temperatures are in the low to mid 70s.

If you’re boating, small craft should use caution through the afternoon and a small craft advisory goes into effect from 2 pm this afternoon until 11 pm this evening. There will be strong winds out of the south at 15-20 knots. This will make for seas of 4 to 6 feet and a rough chop. There will be the chance for afternoon storms.

