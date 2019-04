BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — At least five people were critically injured in a rollover crash Saturday afternoon in Mims, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue.

The agency said the crash occurred at 5425 Highway 46. Multiple county fire rescue units responded, as well as units from the Titusville Fire Department.

Several patients were flown from the scene as trauma alerts. No word has been released on their condition.

The scene at the landing zone off SR46 in Mims as multiple trauma alerts are flown and ground xported after a rollover. Thanks to @TitusvilleFire for the assist. #BCFR #BrevardsBravest #Mims @Health_First @AirbusHeli pic.twitter.com/PydIo6IwZG — BCFRpio (@BCFRpio) April 13, 2019

No further information has been released.