HAINES CITY, Fla. — Haines City Police are investigating a second shooting in their jurisdiction in as many nights, according to an agency spokesperson.

This shooting, which is unrelated to Friday's fatal triple-shooting, occurred before 8:15 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of N. Martin Luther King Jr. Way. The victim of the shooting is reportedly alive and was transported to a local hospital.

No suspect has been arrested yet in connection with this shooting. Investigators, however, believe this was a targeted shooting, and there's no danger to the public.

No further information has been released.