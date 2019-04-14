PALM COAST, Fla. — A teen wanted in connection with the shooting death of an 18 year old in Palm Coast Saturday was arrested Sunday, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

17-year-old suspect turned himself in Sunday

Investigators: Shooting arose out of altercation

Suspect has criminal history dating to 2014

The suspect, a 17-year-old boy who we are not identifying in accordance with our Crime Guidelines, was wanted in connection with the shooting death of Curtis Israel Gray. Gray was found shot early Saturday morning and airlifted to a trauma hospital, where he later died.

Investigators determined that the shooting arose out of an altercation between Gray and the suspect outside the Coin Laundry on Belle Terre near Palm Coast Parkway. Detectives identified the suspect after interviewing witnesses.

Subsequently, deputies and a SWAT team served a search warrant at the suspect's home Saturday, but the suspect was not at home.

The teen suspect turned himself in to authorities around 3 p.m. Sunday, according to Flagler Sheriff Rick Staly, who said in a press conference Sunday he will recommend the teen be charged as an adult for first degree murder.

"This is a tragedy for 2 families — one who has lost a son who is [sic] an aspiring athlete and another who will spend his life in prison and possibly face the death penalty," Staly said.

Authorities said they are also looking for 18-year-old Teresa Salgado as a person of interest in the case. Anyone with information about Salgado or this incident is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).