DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Volusia County's lifeguards are bracing for another busy beach rescue day because of rip currents.

Volusia County Beach Safety says lifeguards rescued at least 70 people by Saturday afternoon because of rip currents.

Our Weather Expert Chris Gilson says the rip current risk will be elevated today, and Beach Safety says it will continue to fly the red flag. They say get to the beach early. High tide will be between 2 and 3 p.m., so expect beach driving to close around that time.

If you are still planning to go to the beach, Beach Safety urges you to swim in front of an open lifeguard tower only.

As always, if you get caught in a rip current, swim parallel to the shore to get out of it. If you can't escape the current, float or tread through it until the current stops. If you can't reach shore, yell for help and wave your hands.