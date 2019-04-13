SANFORD, Fla. — We are all familiar with the ice bucket challenge to support the ALS Association.

But two brothers in Sanford are making news by taking part in a new nationwide challenge to benefit people in need called the "50-yard Challenge."

50 Yard Challenge helps elderly, disabled, single mothers, veterans mow their lawns

Challenge started by lawn care business owner in Alabama

Challenge has participants in 46 states, UK, Australia, Canada

Brothers Jonathan and Michael Channel don’t own their own lawn care business.

They don’t even cut the grass to make money to buy their next video game.

They do it as part of the 50 yard Challenge sponsored by the Raising Men Lawn Care Service, founded by Rodney Smith Jr. of Alabama.

“The 50 yard Challenge is where you help elderly, disabled, single moms, and veterans that can’t mow their lawn,” Michael Channel explains.

Seven days a week these brothers are booked up, offering their services for free to those that need some T-L-C for their landscaping.

“Its been fun, because we get to spend time together and help other people,” Michael's younger brother, Jonathan, said.

In 2015, Smith Jr. was driving home when he saw an elderly man in his town of Huntsville struggle to mow his yard. Smith finished cutting the yard for the man, and from that experience he created the 50 yard Challenge.

He also thought kids would be the ideal candidates to participate.

“It just made sense," Smith Jr. explains. "A lot of kids I realize are inside playing video games, so I wanted to encourage them and get out and make a difference in their community, and what better way to do it then our '50 yard Challenge?'”

Right now, the Channels are the only kids in Central Florida participating in the challenge.

According to Smith, he has participants in 46 states, as well as overseas in England, Australia, and north of the border in Canada.

As of this writing, the Channel Brothers have worked on 44 yards.

“I want to help people around the community,” Michael said.

“Some people need it, and we like helping,” Jonathan said.

The brothers will be featured this fall on a new TV show called "Making Good," about people who do positive things for their community. It will air on BYU TV, channel 228 on Spectum.