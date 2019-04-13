MELBOURNE, Fla. — Melbourne Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon, according to the agency.

Officials said an officer heard the sound of gunshots in the area of University Boulevard and Carver Street around 1:42 p.m. Saturday.

The officer subsequently found someone suffering from a gunshot wound. That person was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At the time of this writing police have not located the suspect in the shooting. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Melbourne Police Department or call Crime Line at 1-800-423-8477.