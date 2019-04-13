ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County Fire Rescue officials said a man suffered minor injuries in a townhouse fire in Avalon Park Saturday.

According to a news release, the fire occurred at a home in the 13600 block of Cygnus Drive. A car fire in the garage of the structure reportedly spread to the townhouse itself.

Firefighter reportedly cut a trench in the roof of the structure to keep the fire from spreading to other connected units in the building.

A man in his 50s suffered minor burns in the fire.

No other homes were damaged by the fire. However, electricity was turned off for the home next door to the affected townhouse.

The Red Cross is on the scene of the fire to assist residents.

The investigation of the fire's cause is ongoing.