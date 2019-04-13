Jordan Health workers took to the streets on Saturday outside the center's corporate headquarters on Lake Avenue where the board of directors were set to meet.

It's the latest move in an ongoing dispute between the Jordan Health Center and its union employees.

Employees have objected a plan they say will cut 10 billing specialist jobs and be outsourced to California. The two sides have been locked in a contract dispute for more than a year.

"We're united, we're sticking together, and we're letting Jordan Health Center know that we're always going to stick together," said Maryann Toney.

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren and Congressman Joe Morelle recently co-signed a letter to Jordan Health asking them to reverse the decision to outsource jobs. The center's management said last month this was a decision based on the bottom line.