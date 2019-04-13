HAINES CITY, Fla. — Two women are dead and a child is critically hurt after a shooting Friday night at a Haines City apartment complex, according to police.

The search is ongoing for the suspect.

2 women killed, 1 child injured in apartment shooting

Police say Ernst Cherizard, 38, shot and killed the women

Cherizard fled the apartment complex in a Nissan Altima

The shooting happened before 7:30 p.m. at the Citrus Ridge Apartments.

Ernst Cherizard, 38, is accused of shooting two women and a child, according to police.

They say relatives of Cherizard's girlfriend went to the apartment to check on her. One of the relatives returned and got into a fight with Cherizard, who shot and killed her, police said.

Cherizard then fled the apartment complex.

Once police arrived at the apartment complex, they found two other people who had been shot — the girlfriend and a 6-year-old child. The second woman found dead.

The child was flown to Orlando Regional Medical Center in "extremely critical condition," police said. She had been shot three times, and police say one of those bullets went through the girl's head. We understand the girl is undergoing surgery. No word yet on her condition.

“It’s disgusting to say the least," said Haines City Police Chief James Elensky. "I can’t say what I’d like to say about him, but that’s why all I am going to tell you is he’s a male, not much of a man to shoot a child and 2 females. Not much of a man there.”

Police are searching for Cherizard, who left the apartments in a burgundy 2011 Nissan Altima with Florida tag GZN C82.

He is believed to be armed and dangerous, so do not approach him if you see him, call police or 911 immediately.

We checked and Cherizard does not have a violent criminal history. He has two arrests in Polk County from 2016, both for driving while his license was suspended or revoked.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Haines City Police Department or call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477.