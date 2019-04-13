ORLANDO, Fla. — Find ways to stay cool this weekend, it is going to feel like summer. High temperatures today will be topping out in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

If you’re heading out to the pools, the water parks, or the beaches be sure to apply the sunscreen today and tomorrow. The UV index will be extremely high meaning sunburn could happen in about 10 minutes.

Winds around an area of high pressure out of the east-southeast will help warm temperatures are above average.

There is a slight chance for a few afternoon and evening showers with an isolated storm possible. There will only be a 20 percent coverage of rain today.

Temperatures will stay warm overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. Temperatures will start out in the middle to upper 60s for Central Florida. Skies will be partly sunny to start on Sunday. There will be an increasing chance for showers along I-4 and points to the east by late afternoon into the evening.

Temperatures will once again reach the upper 80s and lower 90s ahead of an approaching cold front that is slated to arrive Sunday night into Monday morning.

There will be a 30 percent to 40 percent coverage of showers in a few thunderstorms Sunday into early Monday. So you may need the rain gear late Sunday evening and stepping out the door back to work Monday morning.

Temperatures will fall back closer to average behind a cold front by Monday afternoon. High temperatures will return to low to mid 80s.

This slight cooldown will be short-lived as temperatures rebound to the upper 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon. Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds.

The weather will turn unsettled late Thursday and the coverage of rain could increase for Friday and Saturday of the upcoming week.

Beach and surf forecast

Surfing conditions will be poor to fair with an east-northeast swell. Wave swells will be 2 to 3+ feet. Water temperatures have warmed into lower 70s. The rip current threat is moderate, so it is best to swim within sight of a lifeguard and never alone. The UV index will be extremely high and this means sunburn can happen in about 10 to 15 minutes. So be sure to apply and reapply the sunscreen while staying hydrated in the hot sun.

If you’re boating, it will be a breezy afternoon with winds out of the southeast at 5 to 15 knots. Seas will be 3 to 4 feet making for moderate chop on the intracoastal.

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.