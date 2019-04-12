DELAND, Fla. — Investigators plan on releasing more images and recordings from a carjacking that led to a chase and gun battle Thursday in Volusia County.

Videos, photos and recordings expected to be released on Friday

Sgt. Thomas Dane was grazed by bullet; released from hospital

Authorities say that Phillip Marsh was suicidal earlier in the week

RELATED: Suspect Dead, Deputy Shot in Volusia County Pursuit

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office says 30-year-old Phillip Marsh carjacked a truck from Nancy Aguiar's Deltona home at 2:21 p.m. Thursday.

"Once he pointed the gun at me and waving it, I walked away," said Aguiar.

Aguiar's two adult children, in the backseat of the truck, were able to escape before Marsh took off.

Deputies spotted the stolen vehicle and used stop sticks to try and capture Marsh.

The truck made it to State Road 44 near the Volusia County Fairgrounds before it came to a stop.

"(He) jumps out of his vehicle and it looks like he's coming to take my car from me," said Damon Lynn, who was in his own SUV, stuck in traffic because of the pursuit.

He took cover as Marsh started firing at deputies.

"(I was) just hoping a bullet doesn't hit me, because there wasn't much I could do," said Lynn.

Sgt. Thomas Dane was grazed by a bullet, as his hat shows the spots where the bullet entered and exited.

"A millimeter lower, and Sgt. Dane is dead," said Sheriff Mike Chitwood.

Dane was treated and released from the hospital.

"I'll be saying a prayer and thanking the Good Lord that Sgt. Dane will be back to work real soon," said Chitwood.

Five deputies open fire, hitting Marsh several times. He made it to the woods before he was captured.

However, Marsh was brought to the hospital where he died.

The Sheriff's Office stated Marsh was reported missing and suicidal earlier this week, even making threats of "suicide by cop."

Body camera footage, helicopter video and deputy radio recordings are all expected to be released sometime Friday, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The five deputies who fired at Marsh are on paid administrative leave, which is protocol in law enforcement-related shootings.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now handling the investigation.