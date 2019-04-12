NATIONWIDE — Star Wars: Episode IX now has a title. The upcoming film will be titled Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Lucasfilm revealed Friday.

Lucasfilm releases teaser trailer for next Star Wars movie

Trailer shows glimpses of Billy Dee Williams, Carrie Fisher

Movie set to be released in theaters December 20

The film, directed by J.J. Abrams, picks up sometime after the events of 2017's The Last Jedi and concludes the Skywalker saga.

In addition to the title, Lucasfilm released the film's first official teaser trailer, which includes glimpses of Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega), Poe (Oscar Isaac) and the gang, as well as a few battle scenes. The teaser also features Billy Dee Williams, who returns as Lando Calrissian, and the late Carrie Fisher as Gen. Leia Organa.

Adam Driver (Kylo Ren) and Kelly Marie Tran (Rose Tico) also return for the film. They will be joined by franchise newcomers Kerri Russell and Naomi Acki.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will hit theaters December 20.