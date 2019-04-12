ORLANDO, Fla. -- The Orange County Sheriff's Office surprise a 20-year-old Orlando woman and the five siblings she's raising with a brand-new car.

Samantha Rodriguez started taking care of her younger siblings after their parents died from cancer.

A group of anonymous donors purchased a Nissa Versa for Rodriguez and her family, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff John Mina and deputies surprised Rodriguez with the car at the Sheriff's Office earlier this month. The agency shared a video of the surprise on Twitter.

Our community is amazing! After hearing the Rodriguez kids’ story, a group of anonymous donors did this for Samantha, 20, who is raising her five younger siblings after both of their parents died. #ActsOfKindness pic.twitter.com/0CQpQ3mguA — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) April 4, 2019

"You don't know how much this means to us," Rodriguez said in the video. "It's such a big help, really."

A GoFundMe page has been setup to help the Rodriguez family.

