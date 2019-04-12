OCOEE, Fla. — Not much is known about how a person died after Ocoee police used a stun gun.

Ocoee Police Department not commenting further

Identity, sex of person who died not released

Officers with the Ocoee Police Department went to a home on Calliope Street in the Windsor Landings subdivision about a disturbance, stated a police department news release that does not state when or what time the incident happened.

An incident "escalated" that resulted in officers to deploy "electronic control devices" on a person, who was injured to the point that officers had to use life-saving measures, described the police department.

The Ocoee Fire Rescue took the person to an area hospital, where the person was pronounced dead, according to the Ocoee Police Department.

The name, age and sex of the person who died was not given.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will be investigating the incident and the police department stated that it will not comment until the FDLE's investigation is done.