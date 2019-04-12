ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Police investigators said Friday that they think the deaths of a man and woman in an Audubon Park home are a murder-suicide.

Man, woman found dead in their Audubon Park home in Orlando

Investigators think man shot woman, then turned gun on himself

The bodies were found in a home on the 3500 block of Finch Street on Thursday morning, after callers reported hearing gunshots.

Investigators identified the man as Jonathan P. Restey, 48, whom they called a suspect, but they didn't release the 49-year-old woman's name, citing Florida's version of Marsy's Law . They described her as a victim.

Police said both people lived at the home.

The investigation is ongoing, though police said they aren't looking for any more suspects.