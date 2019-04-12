ORLANDO, Fla. — It will be a hot end to the workweek Friday as temperatures climb to the upper 80s; a few spots inland will register 90 degrees.

Skies will be mainly sunny, although a stray shower is possible during the afternoon fueled by sea breeze boundaries colliding.

It will remain quiet and mild overnight as lows fall to the mid- to upper 60s, with low 70s at the coast. Saturday will feature sun to start, but enough moisture in the afternoon will trigger isolated showers.

The better rain chance this weekend will come late Sunday evening into early Monday morning as the tail end of a cold front slides across the peninsula.

While the better dynamics for severe weather should stay north of us, there could be a few rumbles of thunder embedded.

This feature should move through in time for Monday afternoon to feature a slightly cooler and drier start to the upcoming workweek.

Beach and surf forecast

Favorable boating conditions are in store for on Friday overall, but the breeze will start to pick up from the southeast, contributing to a moderate chop on the Intracoastal.

In the surf zone, wave activity will be poor for using a surfboard; the rip risk is moderate, warranting swimmers and surfers to stay in sight of a lifeguard tower.

