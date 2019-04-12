LEXINGTON, N.C. -- The city of Lexington is preparing for the annual Depot District Music Fest Saturday.

Last year, a fire at the Old Lexington Home Brands furniture plant in Depot District prevented the festival from happening.

Mayor Newell Clark they are expecting thousands of festival goers that will help boost the city's economy.

“When we talk about buying local and supporting local that’s a wonderful thing,” he said. “But when we can have visitors visit our community and our dollars get infused into our economy it always helps build that.”

The festival kicks off at 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon. If you want to purchase tickets visit www.depotdistrictfest.com.