WINTER PARK, Fla. -- Winter Park Police say the man seen a Disney World ride photo is not associated with a home burglary.

Man in Disney World ride photo not burglary suspect

Police initially said MagicBand man was wearing was stolen in burglary

Police said the information they received was inaccurate

In a now deleted tweet, police shared a photo of a man riding Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin at Magic Kingdom Disney World. Poice said the MagicBand he was seen wearing was stolen during a burglar in Winter Park. However, the information police shared turned out to be inaccurate.

"It has come to light that the person(s) shown in our prior post are NOT associated with the burglary in WP," the department wrote on Twitter. "The information initially provided to us regarding the photo was deemed to be inaccurate. We apologize to the persons pictured and to anyone who was adversely affected."

Winter Park Police have not provided any additional information about the burglary case.

MagicBands are wristbands used to enter Disney World parks and open hotel rooms.