LONDON — WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been arrested at the Embassy of Ecuador in London on Thursday, where he has been since 2012, according to the Metropolitan Police in a statement.

Julian Assange has not left embassy since 2012

He released thousands of classified military documents

Assange has not left the embassy since August of 2012 because he was afraid he would be arrested and extradited to the U.S. for releasing thousands of classified military and diplomatic files through his website.

The 47-year-old Australian computer programmer was taken to a central London police station before being sent to the "Westminster Magistrates' Court as soon as is possible," authorities in London stated .

Both the Metropolitan Police and WikiLeaks stated that the Ecuadorian ambassador invited authorities into the embassy and arrested Assange.

Julian Assange did not "walk out of the embassy". The Ecuadorian ambassador invited British police into the embassy and he was immediately arrested. — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) April 11, 2019

Home Secretary of the United Kingdom Sajid Javid confirmed via Twitter that Assange was arrested.

Nearly 7yrs after entering the Ecuadorean Embassy, I can confirm Julian Assange is now in police custody and rightly facing justice in the UK. I would like to thank Ecuador for its cooperation & @metpoliceuk for its professionalism. No one is above the law — Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) April 11, 2019

WikiLeaks claimed that Ecuador illegally ended Assange's political asylum for violating international law.

URGENT: Ecuador has illigally terminated Assange political asylum in violation of international law. He was arrested by the British police inside the Ecuadorian embassy minutes ago.https://t.co/6Ukjh2rMKD — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) April 11, 2019

It has been reported that Assange's relationship with the Ecuadorian government has turned tense recently. Ecuador placed protocols on Assange in October. Some of the rules include visits, medical spending, food and internet usage, among other things.

However, WikiLeaks came out and claimed that Ecuadorian authorities secretly filmed meetings Assange had with his lawyers and a doctor.

Ecuador caught in espionage operation against its refugee Julian Assange which:

1. Spied on his legal, medical visits

2. Stole legal notes during the middle of a court hearing against them

3. Secretly cooperated with US

4. Tried to extort him for 3M Eurohttps://t.co/6N1akgaVI9 — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) April 10, 2019

Ecuador's president Lenín Moreno explained why the country withdrew its diplomatic asylum to Assange in an English-captioned video he posted on Twitter.

Ecuador decidió soberanamente retirar el asilo diplomático a Julian Assange por violar reiteradamente convenciones internacionales y protocolo de convivencia. #EcuadorSoberano pic.twitter.com/V02pvvtPY0 — Lenín Moreno (@Lenin) April 11, 2019

Ecuador's former president Rafael Correa called Moreno a "corrupt man" and slammed him for allowing British police to arrest Assange, calling it "a crime that humanity will never forget."

The greatest traitor in Ecuadorian and Latin American history, Lenin Moreno, allowed the British police to enter our embassy in London to arrest Assange.

Moreno is a corrupt man, but what he has done is a crime that humanity will never forget. https://t.co/XhT51MA6c6 — Rafael Correa (@MashiRafael) April 11, 2019

Assange has been dealing with legal issues. He was accused of rape, but the case was later dropped. In addition, there was a warrant for his arrest in Britain for failing to comply with bail terms.