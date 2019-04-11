ORLANDO, Fla. — The Lynx bus system is taking disciplinary action against several drivers after a Spectrum News 13 Watchdog Investigation revealed bus drivers making illegal left turns at an intersection in downtown Orlando.

Lynx buses seen making illegal turn from Orange onto Anderson

Lynx launched internal investigation after learning of turns

Reports: More than 70 crashes at that intersection in 2 years

READ: Orlando Police crash reports from intersection (PDF)

ELSEWHERE: Spectrum News 13 Watchdog Investigations

Spectrum News 13 cameras spotted drivers for the Central Florida bus system making the illegal turns multiple times at the height of rush hour. The turns occurred at the intersection of South Orange Avenue onto Anderson Street, right in front of City Hall.

"When you get in that area right there, you better watch who is coming," said Allen Arthur, who drives through the intersection every week and says it can be dangerous for drivers and pedestrians.

In fact, crash reports from Orlando Police show more than 70 crashes at that intersection in the past two years.

"There could be more signage or maybe a sign up there that says 'no left turn,' " Arthur said.

Spectrum News 13 staked out the intersection five times, and Lynx buses were spotted making illegal left turns during three of those. City traffic cameras also captured at least two of those three buses making the illegal left turn.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, a member of the Lynx board of directors, said he did not know about the practice.

"I'm just not aware of that at all," he said, then suggested we bring it to Lynx's attention.

After learning about its drivers’ illegal turns, Lynx launched an internal investigation.

"We did find some wrongdoing by our operators, and did through the progressive discipline process counsel them," Lynx spokesperson Matt Friedman said. "We don't want to see this happen again. Safety is our top priority."

Friedman said the bus operators were told they were captured on video breaking the law. They were also given the opportunity to explain themselves, and refresher training.

As for a permanent fix at the problem intersection, Orlando Transportation Engineer Chris Cairns said the city considered putting up signs at the intersection, but he doesn't think it will solve the problem.

City engineers are discussing possible changes to the intersection. The thinking is that the completion of construction work at the Anderson Street on-ramp to eastbound State Road 408 will help.

For now, they are turning to Orlando Police to crack down on the illegal turns.

"We will be asking Orlando Police Department to be providing some spot enforcement if they can," Cairns said. "I think that will encourage people to pay attention to the laws."

Arthur welcomed the extra enforcement that could potentially help curb the crashes.

Since this problem was addressed, Lynx says they have had supervisors monitor that intersection.