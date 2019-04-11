Walmart is making a major investment in some of its aging stores.

The company announced plans Thursday to renovate and modernize 500 stores across the country, including more than a dozen in New York State.

In Central New York, stores in Cortland, Utica, Herkimer and Ithaca will have work done on them. In the Southern Tier, Walmart locations in Hornell and Painted Post are on the list.

The company said it's adding more automation like “Pick-Up Towers,” where you can order ahead and pick up your item from a locker. There will also be more automatic floor scrubbers and shelf scanners.

Some stores will also add grocery pickup and delivery services and what they call “Fast Unloaders” to get those products off the trucks and onto the floors more quickly.

The rollout is planned for this calendar year.