DELAND, Fla. — A deputy was grazed in the head by a bullet Thursday after a suspect led officers on a pursuit, then ran into woods near the Volusia County Fairgrounds before being taken into custody, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said.

  • Deputy grazed by bullet during law enforcement pursuit
  • SR 44 closed for 10 miles; Interstate 4 on-ramps also blocked off
  • Suspect in carjacking also shot, transported to hospital

State Road 44 was closed for roughly 10 miles from Interstate 4 to Old Sawmill Road because of the law enforcement activity.

The Sheriff's Office said the pursuit began with a carjacking just before 2:30 p.m. on the 2500 block of Ludlow Street in Deltona.

The suspect in the carjacking led Volusia deputies to S.R. 44 near DeLand Crossings Boulevard, south of I-4.

At some point, a deputy sustained a grazing gunshot wound to the head but is expected to be OK, the Sheriff's Office said.

The suspect also was shot and transported to a hospital, they said.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood is expected to speak at 5:30 p.m. Spectrum News 13 will carry this live on air and streaming on our website.

