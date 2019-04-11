DELAND, Fla. — A deputy was grazed in the head by a bullet Thursday after a suspect led officers on a pursuit, then ran into woods near the Volusia County Fairgrounds before being taken into custody, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said.
- Deputy grazed by bullet during law enforcement pursuit
- SR 44 closed for 10 miles; Interstate 4 on-ramps also blocked off
- Suspect in carjacking also shot, transported to hospital
State Road 44 was closed for roughly 10 miles from Interstate 4 to Old Sawmill Road because of the law enforcement activity.
The Sheriff's Office said the pursuit began with a carjacking just before 2:30 p.m. on the 2500 block of Ludlow Street in Deltona.
The suspect in the carjacking led Volusia deputies to S.R. 44 near DeLand Crossings Boulevard, south of I-4.
At some point, a deputy sustained a grazing gunshot wound to the head but is expected to be OK, the Sheriff's Office said.
The suspect also was shot and transported to a hospital, they said.
