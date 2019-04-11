DELAND, Fla. — A deputy was grazed in the head by a bullet Thursday after a suspect led officers on a pursuit, then ran into woods near the Volusia County Fairgrounds before being taken into custody, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said.

State Road 44 was closed for roughly 10 miles from Interstate 4 to Old Sawmill Road because of the law enforcement activity.

The Sheriff's Office said the pursuit began with a carjacking just before 2:30 p.m. on the 2500 block of Ludlow Street in Deltona.

Just arrived on scene here of a massive police presence by @VolusiaSheriff after deputy was shot in a car jacking. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/RvWWzsYo8T — Eric Mock (@EricMockTV) April 11, 2019

The suspect in the carjacking led Volusia deputies to S.R. 44 near DeLand Crossings Boulevard, south of I-4.

At some point, a deputy sustained a grazing gunshot wound to the head but is expected to be OK, the Sheriff's Office said.

#BREAKING: This is the scene on State Road 44 near Deland where a car chase that started in Deltona ended. @VolusiaSheriff tells me a deputy was shot in the head but is expected to survive. The suspect was also shot and was taken to the hospital @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/uokRhT7hXB — Nicole Griffin (@NicoleNews13) April 11, 2019

The suspect also was shot and transported to a hospital, they said.

