Fastrac Markets, which has 54 gas stations and convenience stores across New York state, will soon be owned by EG Group, based out of the United Kingdom.

Based in Syracuse, Fastrac employs around 500 people, most of whom work at stores in and around Syracuse, Rochester and Albany.

EG Group operates more than a thousand convenience stores in 24 states across the U.S., and at this time, it's not clear if EG Group will keep the Fastrac name.

There's no word on what the buyout is worth, and the deal is still subject to regulatory approval.