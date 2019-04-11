CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. -- Property owners are still applying for building permits to make Hurricane Florence repairs.

Persimmons Waterfront Restaurant in New Bern is currently rebuilding its deck, upgrading from space for 62 seats to 150, with plans to build an outdoor bar and space to accommodate live music.

Management says the deck will be one of a kind.

“It’s going to be pretty special,” said Executive Chef Antonio Campolio. “I can confidently say it’s going to be a very unique space for people to enjoy.”

The restaurant currently has about six building permits to complete the work on the deck.

Chad Strawn, Assistant Director of Craven County’s Planning and Inspections Department says most buildings damaged by the storm averaged three permits per structure.

In March of 2018, the department inspected 657 structures. In March 2019, they inspected 1,617 structures, an increase Strawn said is directly related to Hurricane Florence.

As Persimmons continues to put the finishing touches on its deck, management hopes to complete construction by mid-May.